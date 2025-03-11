Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 104,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 104.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 101.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

