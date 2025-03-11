ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000.

TBT opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

