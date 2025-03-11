Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.42. 316,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 388,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Prothena Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

