Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,974 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Varex Imaging worth $55,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.56. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

