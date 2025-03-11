Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 279,004 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Leidos by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.22 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.87.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

