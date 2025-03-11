Q1 Earnings Forecast for PAG Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

