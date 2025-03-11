Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $226,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,036.88. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $3,745,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 208.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 428.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Qualys by 6.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $174.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

