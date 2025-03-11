Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 299,300 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 299,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,629 shares of company stock worth $24,758,919. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

