Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $8.79 on Tuesday, hitting $233.59. 446,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,275. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berkeley Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 52,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 13,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.