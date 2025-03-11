Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,544,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,186,956.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $2,009,841.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,923 shares of company stock worth $49,689,983. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.