River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $68,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

