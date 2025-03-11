River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202,689 shares during the period. OPENLANE accounts for about 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $96,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

