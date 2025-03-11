River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 235.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,514 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of HHH stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.