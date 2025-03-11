River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 235.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,514 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHH stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

