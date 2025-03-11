River Road Asset Management LLC Has $42.52 Million Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 398,009 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $42,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Argan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGX. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Argan Stock Down 8.9 %

Argan stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.05.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $1,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,050.55. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,050. This trade represents a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

