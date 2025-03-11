River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,840 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $37,197,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,740,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 726,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,539,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.54. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

