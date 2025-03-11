River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 792,829 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $49,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

