River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,215 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $59,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 119.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,973,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,497,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $26,817,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $17,750,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 4.4 %

DNB opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

