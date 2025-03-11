River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 174,345 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,217,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,345 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $120,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,496,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 990,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,880,000 after purchasing an additional 894,053 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 900.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 873,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

