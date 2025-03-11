Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,367.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 75,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,342,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWD opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.