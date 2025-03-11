Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $435.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.35 and its 200-day moving average is $485.74. The company has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
