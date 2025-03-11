Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $435.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.35 and its 200-day moving average is $485.74. The company has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.