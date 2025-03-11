Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.08.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

