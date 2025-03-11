Robert B. Pender Purchases 250,000 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Venture Global Stock Performance

VG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 2,370,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,671. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

