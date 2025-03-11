Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,747,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.