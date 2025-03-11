Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27, Zacks reports. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Insider Activity

About Saga Communications

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 240,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,706,851.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,718,256.25. This trade represents a 38.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $28,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 962,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,643,588. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $200,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.