Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27, Zacks reports. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.24%.
Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
