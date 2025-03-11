Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.59%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
