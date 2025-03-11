Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 315.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 10.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

