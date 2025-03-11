Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

Shares of JBBB stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2796 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

