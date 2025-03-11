Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $112,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,779.70. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

