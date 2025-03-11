Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 224.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.