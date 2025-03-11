Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 259,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,540 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,222,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

