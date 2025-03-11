Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 274 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 567,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 461,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

