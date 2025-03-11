Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 38 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.23.

MSCI stock opened at $544.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

