Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 10th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Redfin, Inflection Point Acquisition, Rigetti Computing, China Xiangtai Food, AltC Acquisition, and Trevi Therapeutics are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively low market capitalizations, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks can offer significant growth potential but are often more volatile and carry higher risk compared to their mid and large cap counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 200,575,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,415,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. 82,670,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,806. Redfin has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.90.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Inflection Point Acquisition stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. 52,216,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. 53,170,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.36.

China Xiangtai Food (PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Shares of NASDAQ PLIN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,509,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,637. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,029,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Shares of TRVI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.90. 52,875,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

