Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $60,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance
NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $100.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 3.10.
About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
