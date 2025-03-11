Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 10,203 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,884,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.