Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 10,203 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,884,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
