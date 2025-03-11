Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Sony Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Sony Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

SONY opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

