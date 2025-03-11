SoundView Advisors Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.98 and a 200-day moving average of $504.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

