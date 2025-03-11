SoundView Advisors Inc. Takes $2.74 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,926,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

