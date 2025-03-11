Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $841,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $291,289,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,940 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,155,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,296,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,326,000 after purchasing an additional 860,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

