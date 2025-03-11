Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

DELL opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

