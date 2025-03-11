SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

