SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,882.05. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,171,641 shares of company stock valued at $149,567,157 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 19.8 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

