Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $6.17 Million Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,220,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,047,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,479,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after acquiring an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

