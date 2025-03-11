Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,712 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEM. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.