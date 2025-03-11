Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 108,745 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

Intel stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

