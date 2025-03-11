Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,839 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Stantec were worth $110,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 30.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Stantec by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stantec by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.