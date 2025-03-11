Steven Francis Pelisek Sells 20,000 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acushnet Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 582,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,278. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 28.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Acushnet by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

