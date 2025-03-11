Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $38,520.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,757.52. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $43,800.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SMC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

