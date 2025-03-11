Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,244,000 after acquiring an additional 442,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,061.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 959,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,728,000 after acquiring an additional 355,427 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.