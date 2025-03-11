Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%.

Syra Health Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SYRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,821. Syra Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Syra Health alerts:

About Syra Health

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.