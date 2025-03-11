Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%.
Syra Health Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of SYRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,821. Syra Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.20.
About Syra Health
